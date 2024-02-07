XPO (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Up to $98.05

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.05, but opened at $107.88. XPO shares last traded at $111.72, with a volume of 440,890 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,947,000 after purchasing an additional 54,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XPO by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,765,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,179,000 after purchasing an additional 688,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in XPO by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after buying an additional 687,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

