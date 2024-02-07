XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $8.79

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $8.39. XPeng shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 2,007,918 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 197,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,221,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after buying an additional 765,824 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,434,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,698,000 after buying an additional 2,793,550 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 9,123.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 815,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after buying an additional 806,293 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

