XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $8.79

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $8.39. XPeng shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 2,007,918 shares changing hands.
XPeng Stock Down 3.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of XPeng
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XPeng
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Mullen Automotive stock gains traction, can it reverse course?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Qualcomm extends Apple, Samsung deals, stock up on AI growth
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.