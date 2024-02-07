Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.00

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.41, with a volume of 81249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XENE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

