XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.37

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and traded as high as $5.50. XBiotech shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 27,680 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XBiotech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

XBiotech Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 550.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 29.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

