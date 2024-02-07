William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for CNA Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

CNA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of CNA opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. This represents a yield of 3.8%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Loews Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 248,414,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,775,120,000 after buying an additional 4,456,050 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,770,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 174.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 466,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 297,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,292,000 after buying an additional 233,346 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

