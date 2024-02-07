Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.57

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and traded as high as $13.85. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 4,786 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Where Food Comes From from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 million, a P/E ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.22%.

Institutional Trading of Where Food Comes From

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Where Food Comes From stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Where Food Comes From worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.