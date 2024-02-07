Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMO)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Qomolangma Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Qomolangma Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,186,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qomolangma Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,605,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Qomolangma Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,457,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qomolangma Acquisition by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 240,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,001,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qomolangma Acquisition

In related news, major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 216,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $2,353,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Qomolangma Acquisition Stock Down 1.1 %

Qomolangma Acquisition Profile

Shares of QOMO stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. 171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, agriculture machinery, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors primarily in the Asian market.

