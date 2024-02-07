Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIMBU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 255,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 61,941 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $2,110,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $2,343,000.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIMBU remained flat at $11.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,070. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

About Aimfinity Investment Corp. I

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does do not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

