Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $899,000 in Quadro Acquisition One Corp. (NASDAQ:QDRO)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quadro Acquisition One Corp. (NASDAQ:QDRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Quadro Acquisition One in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quadro Acquisition One alerts:

Quadro Acquisition One Trading Up 0.1 %

QDRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,144. Quadro Acquisition One Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77.

Quadro Acquisition One Profile

Quadro Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quadro Acquisition One Corp. (NASDAQ:QDRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quadro Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadro Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.