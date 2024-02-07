Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 5.00% of Plutonian Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Plutonian Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Plutonian Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,310,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $949,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Plutonian Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PLTN stock remained flat at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,123. Plutonian Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

Plutonian Acquisition Company Profile

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

