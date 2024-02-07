Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ)

Westchester Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,001 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 2.60% of Blue World Acquisition worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWAQ. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,132,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in Blue World Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,481,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,162,000. Institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWAQ stock remained flat at $11.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89.

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

