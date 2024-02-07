Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 150,000 Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAU)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the second quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 2nd quarter worth $2,548,000.

Get Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 alerts:

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Price Performance

Shares of BUJAU remained flat at $10.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

About Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.