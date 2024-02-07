Westchester Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Semper Paratus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 263.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,628,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,905 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,274,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 500,826 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 882,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 136,903 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 632,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 134,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,401,000.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGST traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. 10,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,357. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire companies operating in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries.

