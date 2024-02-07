Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $20.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Wedbush from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. 1,305,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

