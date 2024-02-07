Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $91.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

