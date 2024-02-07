Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.72. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 130,091 shares traded.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0517 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 49.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $404,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

