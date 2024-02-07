Weil Company Inc. Sells 1,424 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.30. The stock had a trading volume of 856,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,184. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

