Weil Company Inc. Sells 1,136 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Argus raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CRM traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.02. 1,878,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,139,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.65 and a 1 year high of $289.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $590,905.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $590,905.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,330,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,383,178 shares of company stock valued at $363,828,675 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

