Weil Company Inc. Purchases 62 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 1.5% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after buying an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,052,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,398,644,000 after buying an additional 63,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $12.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $648.14. 348,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $654.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $611.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.54.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

