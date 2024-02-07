Weil Company Inc. Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.15% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LINC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LINC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 50,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,114. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $99.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 3,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $37,882.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,420 shares in the company, valued at $965,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

