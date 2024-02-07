Weil Company Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,057,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,950,309. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

