Weil Company Inc. Boosts Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Stride makes up about 1.1% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.11% of Stride worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 348.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 138.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $691,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of Stride stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $58.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $69.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

