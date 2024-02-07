Weil Company Inc. Acquires 83 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $428.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,239. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $447.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.28.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LMT. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

