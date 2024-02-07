Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

NYSE PMT opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 99.38%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

