Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.050-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $626.5 million-$640.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $677.3 million. Waters also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.750-12.050 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $285.38.

Get Waters alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAT

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $330.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $346.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 11,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Waters by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 64.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.