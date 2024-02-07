Waters (NYSE:WAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WAT stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.67. 145,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,187. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.92. Waters has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $346.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

