Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the credit-card processor on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.
Visa has increased its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Visa has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Visa to earn $11.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.
Visa Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $276.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $279.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,857 shares of company stock worth $24,966,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
