Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 795,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 1,244,870 shares.The stock last traded at $20.75 and had previously closed at $22.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vestis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vestis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vestis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vestis in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vestis in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get Vestis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSTS

Vestis Stock Down 10.1 %

Vestis Announces Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vestis news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,250 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,529,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,292,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,818,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,377,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,714,000.

Vestis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.