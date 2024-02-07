Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $14.74 Per Share

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $14.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.98. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $15.18 per share.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 target price (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.79.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $416.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.59. The company has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,296,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,206 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,081,000 after buying an additional 41,778 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

