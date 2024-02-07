Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.06. 949,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,004. Veralto has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLTO

About Veralto

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.