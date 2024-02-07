Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
VLTO stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.06. 949,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,004. Veralto has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.43%.
Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.
