Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.730-0.780 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Veralto also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.300 EPS.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.70. 1,410,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Veralto has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.02.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

VLTO has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised Veralto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

Featured Stories

