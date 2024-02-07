Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.66

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 950291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 53.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 216.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 97,432 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 19.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,344,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

