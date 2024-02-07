Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.88 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.100-0.300 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VREX shares. StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

VREX traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,579. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $722.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.97 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Varex Imaging’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $121,751.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 50.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 20.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth $354,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 18.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth $1,568,000.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.