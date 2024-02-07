Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $228,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.79. 1,403,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

