Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stake Lowered by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.98 and a 1 year high of $83.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

