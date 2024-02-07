Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,893,000 after buying an additional 566,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,601,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,467,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,881. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

