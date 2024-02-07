Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $165.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $2,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,071,199.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506,592 shares of company stock valued at $405,996,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.57.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

