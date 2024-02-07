Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 773 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $37.13. 2,877,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,710,442. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

