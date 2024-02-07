Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,288 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 2.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 1.0% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. &PARTNERS lifted its position in Shell by 3.0% during the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Shell by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

