Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.60.

ASML Stock Up 1.7 %

ASML stock traded up $15.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $920.50. 798,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,241. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $757.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $680.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $922.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

