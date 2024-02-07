Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 396 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.97. 197,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,667. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $314.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,745 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

