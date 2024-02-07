Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $481,621,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MAR stock traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.34. 300,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,441. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.20. The stock has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

