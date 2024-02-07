Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 2,242 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 92,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.83.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ANET traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.59. 868,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,934. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.94. The company has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $276.99.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,999,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total transaction of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $31,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,999,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,114 shares of company stock valued at $47,813,989. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

