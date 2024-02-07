Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $840.52. The stock had a trading volume of 74,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,501. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $810.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $777.05. The company has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 90.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.66 and a twelve month high of $847.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $839.67.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

