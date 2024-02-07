Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Bought by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

EDV stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.20. 120,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,093. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.59.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

