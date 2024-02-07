Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 1,266,800 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,266,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,430,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.76% of Weatherford International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,351,000 after acquiring an additional 197,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Weatherford International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,987,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Weatherford International by 449.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,895,000 after buying an additional 1,821,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Weatherford International by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,373,000 after buying an additional 111,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Weatherford International by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,770,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after buying an additional 238,506 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFRD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Weatherford International stock traded up $5.66 on Wednesday, hitting $93.35. The company had a trading volume of 852,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.70. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average of $91.24.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

