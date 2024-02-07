Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 488,675 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,541,938 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,675 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $151,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

