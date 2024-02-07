Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 34,220 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $65,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.68.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $127.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,879. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $128.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

