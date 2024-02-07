Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,013,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 122,252 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 4.2% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $285,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 512.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,177,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.01.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

