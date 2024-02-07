USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.400-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.0 million-$920.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $912.3 million.

NYSE USNA traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. 44,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,209. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $967.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on USNA shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after buying an additional 49,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

